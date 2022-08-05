RMB Capital Management LLC Has $9.18 Million Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Fox Factory worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,883,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $94.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.72. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

