RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Down 1.1 %

ATR stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.93. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $136.23.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 44.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

