RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 92,556 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 304.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92,556 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $69.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

