Robert S. Holmes Sells 2,000 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,436.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,164. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBSH. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,345,000 after purchasing an additional 344,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,587,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,098,000 after purchasing an additional 56,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,705,000 after purchasing an additional 82,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

