Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $224.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen stock opened at $217.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $351.86.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,977,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2,510.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

