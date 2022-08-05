Robert W. Stallings Acquires 2,275 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.84 per share, for a total transaction of $133,861.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBIO opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.19. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.