Robert W. Stallings Acquires 2,275 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.84 per share, for a total transaction of $133,861.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ TCBIO opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.19. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $28.25.
Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
