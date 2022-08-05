Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.85

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$57.85 and last traded at C$57.85, with a volume of 2842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$58.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

