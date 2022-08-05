Router Protocol Price Hits $3.81 on Major Exchanges (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.81 or 0.00016421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.60 million and $13.35 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,039,682 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol.

Router Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Router Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Router Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

