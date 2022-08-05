Royal Bank of Canada Raises NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 330

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 330 ($4.04) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 315 ($3.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($4.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.06) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 350 ($4.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 342 ($4.19).

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 250 ($3.06) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 225.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 224.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 963.85. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.16).

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NatWest Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Lena Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($26,957.48).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

