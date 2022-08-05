Royal Bank of Canada Trims Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Target Price to C$39.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

WTE stock opened at C$31.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.04. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of C$20.13 and a 12 month high of C$37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.21.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$88.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.5327151 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.