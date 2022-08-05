Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given New $140.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,057. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day moving average of $119.07. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $147.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

