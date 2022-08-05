RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Up 9.6%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 16,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,307,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

RPC Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66.

RPC Cuts Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. RPC had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $375.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPC

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,204,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,160,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283,773.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $1,204,006.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,160,819 shares in the company, valued at $22,283,773.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $7,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,040,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,746,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,069,494 shares of company stock valued at $45,895,222. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

