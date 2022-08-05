Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

R has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:R opened at $77.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.70. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 41.7% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after acquiring an additional 101,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after acquiring an additional 67,740 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

