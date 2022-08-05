Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 162.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Shares of SBRA stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $15.04. 50,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,234. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 1.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,939 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,695,000 after buying an additional 1,017,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after buying an additional 859,548 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 992,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,777,000 after buying an additional 692,438 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 604.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 425,549 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Read More

