SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0000

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $734,223.93 and $76,509.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,284.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.49 or 0.00594775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00265237 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015759 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About SafeBlast

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

