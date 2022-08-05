SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $371.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,123.80 or 0.99870341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00046090 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00220101 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00251780 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00118782 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00056874 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005019 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.