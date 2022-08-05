SafeMoon Inu Hits One Day Volume of $21,939.00 (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeMoon Inu has a market cap of $4.49 million and $21,939.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00633668 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015755 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SafeMoon Inu Profile
SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu.
SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading
