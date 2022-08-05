SakeToken Price Hits $0.0041 (SAKE)

SakeToken (SAKE) traded up 28.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $415,345.00 and $153,486.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SakeToken alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,120.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003637 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00131320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00033658 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00065430 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,278,606 coins and its circulating supply is 101,862,352 coins. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap.

SakeToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SakeToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SakeToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SakeToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SakeToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.