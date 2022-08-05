Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SMM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. 22,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,413. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 129,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $1,094,861.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,896,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,099.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 343,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,482 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,618,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

