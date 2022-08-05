San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.33

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.33 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 39.20 ($0.48). San Leon Energy shares last traded at GBX 40.40 ($0.50), with a volume of 282,187 shares.

San Leon Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.33. The stock has a market cap of £178.77 million and a P/E ratio of 501.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 22.77 and a current ratio of 23.41.

About San Leon Energy

(Get Rating)

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for San Leon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Leon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.