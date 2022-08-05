Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.17.

SDVKY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 251 to SEK 235 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $17.77 on Friday. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $29.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,513 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.