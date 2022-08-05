Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates GBX 180 Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. set a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.65) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 174.54 ($2.14).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

LON:IAG opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.46) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 102.14 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.44). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.61.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

