Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Declares $0.23 Semi-Annual Dividend

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Sapiens International has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sapiens International to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

SPNS stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $118.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sapiens International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sapiens International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sapiens International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 43,672 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

