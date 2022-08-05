Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPNS. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Sapiens International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,024. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Sapiens International Announces Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $118.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at $102,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 51.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

