Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.67.
TSE:SAP traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$33.95. 560,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.92. The firm has a market cap of C$14.18 billion and a PE ratio of 51.18. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$24.61 and a 12 month high of C$37.09.
In related news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,325,254.90. In related news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,325,254.90. Also, Director Haig Poutchigian purchased 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,269.23.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
