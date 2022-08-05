Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.67.

Saputo Price Performance

TSE:SAP traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$33.95. 560,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.92. The firm has a market cap of C$14.18 billion and a PE ratio of 51.18. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$24.61 and a 12 month high of C$37.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,325,254.90. Also, Director Haig Poutchigian purchased 3,329 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$236,269.23.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

