Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.19) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHA. UBS Group set a €5.40 ($5.57) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.28) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.60) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.73) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.49) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler Price Performance

Shares of FRA:SHA traded down €0.34 ($0.35) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €5.71 ($5.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,745 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.82. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($11.65) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($17.26).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.