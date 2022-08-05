Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock worth $205,224,121 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $938,856,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3,475.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,031,000 after buying an additional 17,648,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 168.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.