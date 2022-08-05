Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.
Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84.
In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock worth $205,224,121 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $938,856,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3,475.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,031,000 after buying an additional 17,648,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 168.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
