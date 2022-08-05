Schroders (LON:SDR) Given New GBX 2,900 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,900 ($35.53) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.29% from the stock’s previous close.

SDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($41.66) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,420 ($41.91) to GBX 3,040 ($37.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,240.80 ($39.71).

Schroders Stock Performance

LON:SDR opened at GBX 2,968 ($36.37) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,773.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,998. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,367.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Schroders has a 1 year low of GBX 2,578 ($31.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,913 ($47.95).

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

