Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.2% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,249 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,105,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,415 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,204. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.