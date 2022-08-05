Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.89. 20,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,912. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.