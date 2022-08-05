Scotiabank Lowers Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$32.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LIF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.92.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$27.72. 202,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,168. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.20. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$25.24 and a 12 month high of C$51.00.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$54.16 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.6200001 EPS for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

