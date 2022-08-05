Scotiabank Trims Cascades (TSE:CAS) Target Price to C$15.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAS. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.31.

Cascades Price Performance

CAS traded down C$0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.60. 817,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,442. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$864.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$8.50 and a 52-week high of C$16.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cascades

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 56,150 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total value of C$573,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,827,935.17. In related news, Senior Officer Allan Hogg bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.70 per share, with a total value of C$48,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$950,105.30. Also, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 56,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total transaction of C$573,291.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,977 shares in the company, valued at C$2,827,935.17. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,900 shares of company stock worth $57,331 and have sold 216,764 shares worth $2,187,531.

About Cascades



Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

