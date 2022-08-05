Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Announces $2.25 Quarterly Dividend

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEBGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Seaboard Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $4,080.73 on Friday. Seaboard has a 52-week low of $3,535.57 and a 52-week high of $4,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.31.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $89.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 96.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

