Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Announces $2.25 Quarterly Dividend

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.
Seaboard Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $4,080.73 on Friday. Seaboard has a 52-week low of $3,535.57 and a 52-week high of $4,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.31.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $89.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Seaboard Company Profile
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
