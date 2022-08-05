SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,703 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 756.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $37.95. 28,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,337. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,095,455 shares of company stock worth $80,952,972 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.