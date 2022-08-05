SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $2,327,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $1,756,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,228. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

