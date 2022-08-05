SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,167 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 15.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,781. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.5805 dividend. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

