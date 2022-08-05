SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Mastercard by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.55.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.32. The stock had a trading volume of 40,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,825. The company has a market capitalization of $344.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.