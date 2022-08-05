SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 112.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $235,825,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 699.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,775,000 after acquiring an additional 586,061 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.65.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,904. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

