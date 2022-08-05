SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10,377.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 94,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 93,393 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,555,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFV traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $25.15. 3,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,943. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $28.52.

