SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,554 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.4 %

COST traded down $7.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $535.58. 38,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,878. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

