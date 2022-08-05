Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.81. The stock had a trading volume of 707,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,775. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.12. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,723 shares of company stock worth $10,216,702. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 34.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $268,295,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,927 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 110.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,407,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,778,000 after purchasing an additional 739,689 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

