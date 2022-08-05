Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85-6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.89 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.48. The stock had a trading volume of 94,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,083. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

