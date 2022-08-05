Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.05-4.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sealed Air from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.47. 1,239,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after buying an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,634 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,098,000 after purchasing an additional 115,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,820,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

