SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Announces Earnings Results

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The company had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SEAS traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,440. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.66. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 2.09.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,465 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $187,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

