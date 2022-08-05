Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.20. 3,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,551. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,256,000 after acquiring an additional 212,085 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 859,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after acquiring an additional 26,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

