SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

SemiLEDs Trading Down 13.0 %

SemiLEDs stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.97. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.16.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 83.66% and a negative net margin of 50.63%.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. ( NASDAQ:LEDS Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.28% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Featured Articles

