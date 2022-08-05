Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Mukul Jain Sells 50,000 Shares

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,506,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,127.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Senseonics Stock Up 3.9 %

SENS stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.11. 17,436,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,217,378. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $977.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Senseonics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.