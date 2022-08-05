Service Co. International Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Service Co. International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Service Co. International Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 63,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $4,504,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $841,230.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,067,880.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 63,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $4,504,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $9,873,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Service Co. International by 25.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

