Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Stock Price Up 26.2%

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 26.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Shelf Drilling Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

About Shelf Drilling

(Get Rating)

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, and West Africa. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

Featured Stories

