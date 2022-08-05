Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,000 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.76) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($34.31) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($34.05) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($39.21) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.76) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.47) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,801.40 ($34.33).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 1.8 %

SHEL opened at GBX 2,132.50 ($26.13) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,160.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($30.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £156.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 549.61.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.18%.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.